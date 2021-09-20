Spirit AeroSystems VP calls new $45 million Wichita logistics center ‘a game-changer’

Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita’s largest employer, says their new automated storage and retrieval system gives the company an edge over competitors vying for business from major aircraft manufacturers.

Spirit’s Global Digital Logistics Center is a 150,000-square-foot facility with a high-bay shuttle system capable of moving up to 120,000 unique parts per day.

Public dollars that partially funded the project were used to incentivize the manufacturing behemoth to redouble its commitment to Wichita.

Sedgwick County gave Spirit $7 million for construction of the $45 million logistics center. The city of Wichita pitched in another $3 million and approved $23 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project.

In return, Spirit agreed to stay in Wichita for another 20 years and hire another 1,000 employees.

Construction of the new facility began in 2018, and it became operational in March 2020.

Jim Cocca, Spirit’s vice president of supply chain execution, called the logistics center a “real game-changer” that puts the company five years ahead of the competition.

“Put simply, this building enables us to get the right part to the right place at the right time to support our manufacturing operations,” Cocca said.

He said Spirit receives parts from roughly 600 different suppliers around the world.

“The part goes into this complex automated storage and retrieval system,” Cocca said. “It goes into inventory. It’s scanned, checked, the tote comes down, pulls the part out and puts it into where that similar part is in the system.”

The goal is to have all of the kits and the parts to the shop floor before 5 a.m., he said.

Before the automated system, assembly mechanics had to retrieve their own parts, which was more dangerous and less efficient.

“With an automated system, the parts are coming to them rather than going out and using forklifts or ladders to go and get the parts, which is a very manual process,” Cocca said.

Instead, an attendant running the picking system is directed to choose the right parts and deliver them to the shop floor. Cocca said automation has improved Spirit’s pick accuracy to 99.98%.

“By us being able to deliver a flawless product on-time, we should be able to be in line to get more work from the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), which is good for Spirit and good for the greater Wichita and Kansas area,” Cocca said.

Wichita City Council member Bryan Frye, who also serves as senior director of investor relations for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, said the logistics center was worth local government investing in.

“This state-of-the-art facility is allowing them to operate more efficiently to serve their supply line,” Frye said.

“It truly is a mesmerizing facility watching it operate, and it puts so much less risk and strain on the employees.”