Kansas aviation manufacturers land $103.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money
Kansas aviation manufacturers are set to receive a combined $103.9 million in federal pandemic relief grant money to retain 4,284 employees.
The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program was created through legislation introduced by Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, who both voted against the final version of the American Rescue Plan Act that funded the program.
“As our economy continues recovering from the pandemic, having a trained, fully-staffed workforce will help aviation manufacturers recover more quickly and meet the demand for new aircraft and repairs,” Moran said in a Friday news release.
Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita’s largest employer, is one of 26 Air Capital recipients, along with five other manufacturers in the state.
Funds will be administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The program is designed to pay up to half of the compensation costs for certain categories of employees, not to exceed 25% of the employer’s U.S. workforce, for up to six months.
As a condition of receiving the federal money, manufacturers must agree not to involuntarily furlough or lay off employees whose salaries are being partially paid through COVID-19 relief funds.
“This bipartisan, bicameral program is a common sense solution that directly benefits workers in Kansas, and I’m pleased that so many aviation manufacturers are receiving the assistance they need to keep building aircraft in the Sunflower State,” Estes said in the release.
Here’s a full list of Kansas manufacturers that will receive AMJP grants:
Aerospace Systems & Components, Wichita
Air Capital NDI, Wichita
Apex Engineering International, Wichita
B&B Airparts, Wichita
C.E. Machine Company, Wichita
Cox Machine, Wichita
DBA Kansas Coil Spring Co, Wichita
Dynamic NC, Rose Hill
Fiber Dynamics, Wichita
Global Aviation Technologies, Wichita
Goddard Machine, Wichita
H. M. Dunn Company, Wichita
Integrated Components, Wichita
Kelly Manufacturing Company, Wichita
KMI Inc, Mulvane
Learjet Inc, Wichita
Lee Aerospace, Wichita
Manufacturing Development Inc, Cheney
MAX Aerostructures, Wichita
Metal Arts Machine Co, Wichita
Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, Wichita
Millennium Machine & Tool, Newton
NWI Wichita, Wichita
Omni Aerospace, Wichita
Orizon Aerostructures, Kansas City
Rickman Machine Co., Wichita
Sinclair & Sons Custom Welding & Machining Service Inc, Wichita
Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita
Trinity Precision Inc, Wichita
United Machine Company Inc, Wichita
Winglet Technology, Wichita
