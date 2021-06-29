New nonstop flight from Wichita to Florida is $49; book soon for travel by February

An Allegiant Airlines plane shortly after landing at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport in 2018. The Wichita Eagle

Allegiant Air has introduced a new nonstop route from Wichita to St. Petersburg, Florida. One-way fares start as low as $49, but tickets must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by Feb. 14.

The first available flight to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is for Nov. 19.

The Las Vegas-based airline offers sub-$70 flights from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Destin, Florida.