New nonstop flight from Wichita to Florida is $49; book soon for travel by February

An Allegiant Airlines plane shortly after landing at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport in 2018. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Allegiant Air has introduced a new nonstop route from Wichita to St. Petersburg, Florida. One-way fares start as low as $49, but tickets must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by Feb. 14.

The first available flight to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is for Nov. 19.

The Las Vegas-based airline offers sub-$70 flights from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Destin, Florida.

