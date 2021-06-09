Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to reopen park and ride as traffic increases

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport File photo

Traffic has increased enough at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to justify reopening the park and ride lot.

Demand to fly nationwide plummeted early on in the pandemic, forcing the airport to close its park and ride in April 2020. But city officials said Wednesday that traffic has bounced back enough to “justify the reopening of the lot” starting June 28.

Masks are required and the shuttle is cleaned between each cycle from the terminal and parking lot.

“The Park & Ride Lot is the most economically-priced of all the parking services,” according to a City of Wichita news release. “A free shuttle serves the Park & Ride lot 24 hours per day, seven days per week.”

The shuttle goes between the terminal and lot every 15 minutes, picking up passengers at the six park and ride shelters. It takes about six minutes from the time of pickup to reach the terminal.

A shuttle with an ADA wheelchair lift is also available. Arrangements for the wheelchair lift can be made by calling 316-946-4772. More information about airport parking is available at flywichita.com/parking.