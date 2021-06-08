Original tenant of Eisenhower airport has expanded Wichita facilities

Lan Le, left, and Jordan Sasser work on a plane at Yingling Aviation in 2018. Yingling has added 50,000 square feet of hangar and office space at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The Wichita Eagle

Yingling Aviation, one of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport’s original tenants, is expanding Wichita operations by adding 50,000 square feet of hangar and office space to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Yingling, which already had 200,000 square feet of facilities, has acquired three additional hangars adjacent to the airport’s east runway.

“The addition of these properties will not only allow us to grow the services we offer, they make it possible for us to build lasting partnerships with an increasing number of aircraft owners and operators,” Yingling President Andrew Nichols said in a release. “This is a win for Wichita, the aviation community, and our Textron Aviation customers.”

Yingling had previously added 73,000 square feet of new facilities in 2018.

Yingling became the first Cessna Aircraft Co. dealer in 1946. The company is now an authorized service center for Cessna, Beechcraft and McCauley Propeller, supporting the full Textron line of jet, turboprop and piston aircraft.

Nichols took over the company from his father, Lynn, in 2019.

“I have learned from and grown close to this great group of employees and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in the ongoing Yingling Aviation story,” Nichols said.