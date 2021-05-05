Spirit AeroSystems’ Q1 sees lagging revenue, uptick in 737 Max deliveries

Revenue was down again for Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter of 2021, but the company delivered more 737 MAX shipsets than during the first three months of last year.

In a financial report released Wednesday morning, the Wichita-based aerostructures manufacturing giant blamed the lagging revenue on the lack of demand for wide-body aircraft.

“A year ago we were grappling with unprecedented disruption and uncertainty,” Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said in the release. “The recovery this year is underway but slower than expected, particularly for international air travel, which is creating headwinds for the widebody programs.”

Revenue dropped to $901 million for the first quarter, down $176 million from $1,077 million for the same period last year.

But Gentile said the outlook isn’t entirely bleak.

“While a broader air traffic recovery will continue to take some time, we are encouraged by improving domestic air travel, which is primarily served by narrowbody aircraft,” Gentile said. “We believe Spirit is well positioned to benefit from this improvement given about 85% of our backlog consists of narrowbody aircraft.”

From January through March, Spirit delivered 29 Boeing 737 MAX shipsets compared to 18 during the first three months of 2020. The company expects to deliver roughly 160 737 max shipsets in 2021.

Spirit reached an agreed-upon production rate with Boeing last January and slowly resumed 737 Max production after laying off about 2,800 workers due to uncertainty of the aircraft’s future.

Spirit’s operating loss for the first quarter was $125.9 million, down $41.6 million from $167.5 million. The company’s cash balance through the first three months of the year was $1.4 billion.