Bombardier to cut Wichita workforce as it ends Learjet production, restructures

About 250 employees at Bombardier’s Wichita facilities will lose their jobs as the aircraft company plans to end production of its Learjet and instead focus on the more profitable Challenger and Global aircraft families.

The layoffs will impact workers over the course of the next year, as Learjet production will phase out beginning this fall. Bombardier currently employs around 1,500 people in Wichita.

“With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation,” said Éric Martel, president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production.”

Included in the 250 Wichita positions are a mix of unionized and salaried workers. Within the union contract, there are callback provisions that could allow some workers to return or be reclassified depending on the needs of Bombardier in Wichita, said company spokesperson Mark Masluch. Any such changes would be made through collective bargaining.

The move to end Learjet production comes as the aircraft company restructures to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. While Bombardier shifts away from production, it will focus on serving the existing fleet of Learjet and the companies that operate those aircraft, Masluch said.

To do so, Bombardier launched Thursday the Learjet RACER remanufacturing program for Learjet 40 and Learjet 45 aircraft. The program, which will only be offered through Bombardier’s Wichita facility, will include enhancement work on the existing Learjet. That work will include interior and exterior components, new avionics, high-speed connectivity, engine enhancements and improved aircraft maintenance costs.

Wichita also will continue to serve as Bombardier’s primary flight test center, which is key for Wichita moving forward, Masluch said.

Bombardier, which is based in Montréal, Canada, will cut around 1,600 jobs across the company. About 700 of the layoffs will be in Quebec and 100 in Ontario, executives said on a conference call Thursday morning.

The majority of the 1,600 job cuts will be in white-collar, office positions, Martel said. The exception is in Wichita, where primarily shop floor workers will be impacted by the cuts.

“Workforce reductions are always very difficult, and we regret seeing talented and dedicated employees leave the company for any reason,” Martel said. “But these reductions are absolutely necessary for us to rebuild our company while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Service work is currently about 20% of Bombardier’s business, Martel told reporters Thursday. The company plans to grow that service business as part of its restructuring. Overall, Bombardier hopes to save about $400 million annually by 2023 and about $100 million in 2021.

By the end of the year, Bombardier expects to have a global workforce of about 13,000 employees.

When asked about the future of the Wichita facility, Martel said Wichita is a very important site for Bombardier, where the company has its test program capacity and a growing service platform.

“The site will be busy,” Martel told reporters. “We have very capable people and dedicated employees in Wichita. There will be movement in the mix of work they will do, but Wichita will remain a prime site for Bombardier.”

