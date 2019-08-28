No injuries in fire at Spirit AeroSystems facility in Wichita, dispatch says

No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Spirit AeroSystems facility in south Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to a building fire at around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday to 3801 S. Oliver, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. No injuries were reported. Smoke was visible as firefighters arrived, the Wichita Fire Department said in a tweet.

Spirit said in a statement that “the issue was contained to an attic area and was quickly under control, the 11 employees in the area at the time were evacuated as a precaution. The safety of our employees is our top priority, and thankfully, there are no reports of injuries. We are also grateful for the prompt arrival of first responders from multiple agencies. No impact to production is expected, and we will communicate any additional updates directly with employees.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.