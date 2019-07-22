NASA administrator: Wichita could play key role in developing unpiloted crafts to fly people around cities

Watch the Apollo 11 mission land on the moon This montage video shows highlights from the Apollo 11 mission, from liftoff in Florida to Neil Armstrong's famous step to the departure from the moon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This montage video shows highlights from the Apollo 11 mission, from liftoff in Florida to Neil Armstrong's famous step to the departure from the moon.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says Wichita could be the Detroit of urban air mobility, developing small, unpiloted aircraft equipped to fly people and cargo across cities.

Speaking Monday morning at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Bridenstine said developing such crafts is a top aeronautics priority for the U.S.

“What are the breakthrough technologies that are going to transform the way that people in the United States of America move around cities?” Bridenstine asked.

“The idea that you could get in a vehicle on one side of town and that vehicle would elevate you to another side of town and drop you off — urban air mobility.”

Such capabilities would also allow companies like Amazon and FedEx to expedite the delivery of packages, Bridenstine said.

He said Wichita is uniquely positioned to develop the carbon composites and other new materials needed to mass-produce such electric aircraft within 15 to 25 years.

“It just so happens that here at NIAR (the National Institute for Aviation Research) at Wichita State University, with partnership with industry and partnership with the U.S. government, there is a cluster of technological capability right here that is going to enable that mass production,” Bridenstine said.

“Wichita could very well be the Detroit of urban air mobility.”

He went on to clarify that he means the Detroit of “maybe 20 years ago.”

To bring about a reality where people could commute across the city on unpiloted aircrafts, Bridenstine said vehicle providers such as Wichita’s Aerostructures Capabilities will need to partner with major wireless network providers.

“When we create these highways in the sky, what are we talking about? We’re talking about using cell towers to go from one side of town to another side of town,” Bridenstine said.

He said the U.S. has already dedicated more than $1 billion to urban air mobility and that the investment will be ramped up in coming years.