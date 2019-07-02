Pilot safely lands in Wichita after small plane’s engine goes out during thunderstorm

The Wichita Eagle

The pilot of a small, general aviation aircraft safely landed at a Wichita airport during a severe thunderstorm after one of the plane’s engines reportedly failed.

Emergency crews were called for an airport emergency at around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eisenhower National Airport, or ICT. Dispatchers said the left engine of a general aviation aircraft had failed.

The plane made an emergency landing at the airport about 10 minutes later as the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. The National Weather Service warning called for wind gusts of up to 45 mph, small hail and heavy rain in Sedgwick County.

Roger Xanders, the chief of the airport police and fire department, said the plane was a Conquest. Cessna made a 441 Conquest II, a twin engine turboprop that can carry eight to 10 passengers with a flight crew of one or two pilots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wichita is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning, as a Conquest plane prepares to land at the airport after reporting an engine out. — Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) July 3, 2019 Airport Police and Fire are responding to an Alert 2 on a Conquest. The aircraft is reporting an engine out. @FlyICT — Chief Roger Xanders (@ictpolicenfire) July 3, 2019 at 7pm, slow moving storms moving into southern portions of the Wichita metro area. Some heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds to 45 mph are the main concerns. #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) July 3, 2019