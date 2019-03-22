$2 million grant to research lab at Wichita State expected to create 150 jobs

A $2 million grant for Wichita State University to purchase advanced manufacturing equipment is expected to create 150 jobs in the region.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration was announced for WSU’s Advanced Technology Lab for Aerospace Systems, or ATLAS, at the National Institute for Aviation Research.





Sen. Jerry Moran said the $2 million grant will support the purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment, which is projected to create 150 new jobs in the region. He said the grant will provide workforce tools for “the businesses in Wichita here today, and the businesses that will be in Wichita in the future that will come here because of this.”

Acting President Rick Muma said the equipment funded by the grant is important, and the lab will aid industry partners as students gain research experience.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

“We make parts that defy gravity, that’s what we do,” said John Tomblin, WSU vice president for research and technology transfer. “We make parts, the most complicated parts in the world, that defy physics, and we have done that for years and years and years. The cornerstone of today’s announcement is how do we stay the air capital in the future.”

The Economic Development Administration said the lab “will help industry leaders in the region increase the quality and production of commercial and defense aircraft.”

“Wichita State University is doing great things for the Wichita economy – and the Kansas workforce,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release. “Their innovative, entrepreneurial approach to education is strengthening our state, one partnership at a time. We are working together to develop resources and infrastructure to support the advanced manufacturing industry, to keep up with technology in order to maximize production and the skills needed in the workforce to provide local employers a competitive advantage in the global economy.”





This is a developing story and will be updated.