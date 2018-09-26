Nearly 1,000 in Spirit AeroSystems union will get $4,000 for approving new contract

Nearly 1,000 union-represented employees at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita are learning the details this week of a new, six-year contract offer from the aircraft supplier.
And officials of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEAA, are recommending their Wichita Engineering Unit members approve the offer.
The offer comes more than two months before the bargaining unit’s current contract expires on Dec. 1.
The unit represents 971 Spirit engineering employees, 73 percent of whom are dues-paying members and will vote on the new contract.
A date for voting on the new contract — to be done by mail-in ballot — hasn’t been set. If the contract is approved, all represented employees will receive a $4,000 ratification bonus, according to SPEEA.
Other parts of the contract call for annual $1,500 bonuses into members’ health savings accounts between 2019 and 2023, and minimum annual raises of $1,250 for most members.
SPEEA said medical insurance premiums would increase under the new contract, but it didn’t say by how much. But, it said, Spirit would provide “significant company funding” for members who have a health savings account.
Also, overtime pay would increase. It would rise from a represented employee’s normal hourly rate plus $6.50 per hour, to their normal hourly rate plus $8.50 per hour.
According to a post on the SPEEA website, the engineers unit’s contract negotiation team and bargaining unit council are recommending members approve the contract.
SPEEA said Spirit employees represented by the engineering unit make an average of $115,000 a year, are an average age of 45 and have an average of 13 years working for Spirit.
