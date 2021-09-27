What do you want for Century II and the Wichita riverfront?

(FILE PHOTO) Downtown Wichita skyline with Century II in the center and the Arkansas River in the foreground. (Aug. 6, 2019)

Conversations about Wichita’s riverfront development efforts and the fate of the Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, we want to hear what Wichita Eagle readers have to say about these important issues.

Please take a few minutes to respond to our riverfront development survey questions.

If you have more to say, feel free to reach out to reporter Matthew Kelly at mkelly@wichiteagle.com.

Loading…

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.