Wichita manufacturing company hiring for 100 as plant hits ‘full swing’

A Coleman Co. employee works on assembling beverage coolers.
A Coleman Co. employee works on assembling beverage coolers. Jaime Green File photo

The Coleman Company is looking to fill about 100 open manufacturing jobs in Wichita, according to a company spokesperson.

Newell Brands, which owns the Coleman products, operates a plant at 3600 N. Hydraulic in north Wichita. The open, full time positions primarily fall under the assembly, blow mold and injection mold jobs. The company is also advertising a few white-collar positions.

“The plant is in full swing,” Aziree Pemberton, Newell Brands spokesperson, said in an email.

Wages start at $16 an hour. Other benefits include two weeks of paid vacation, one week of paid time off and 11 paid holidays. The company offers health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, as well as a 401(k) plan. There are opportunities to advance and an exclusive on-site company store, the spokesperson said.

Coleman Company is looking to fill the positions as soon as possible. All shifts are available, and there is an extra $1 an hour in pay for those who work second and third shifts.

Posted positions as of Monday morning include:

Visit www.careers.newellbrands.com/us/en and scroll to the bottom of the page to learn more about open positions in Wichita and to apply online.

