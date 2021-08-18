Unionizing new Amazon workers top priority for Wichita labor leaders

Local, state and federal dignitaries get ready to take a tour of the new Amazon distribution center in Park City on Friday. The Wichita Eagle

Several unions in the Wichita area are preparing to attempt to organize new Amazon workers in Wichita and Park City, local labor leaders said, despite the online retail giant’s success in so far keeping unions at bay in warehouses across the country.

“I may be a bit too much of an optimist, but the only way you ever accomplish anything is by trying,” said Esau Freeman, the business representative for the Service Employees International Union Local 513, which represents workers at the city of Wichita and USD 259.

Freeman said he has given his business card to any Amazon workers he has seen driving around town or run into, and that workers have received it well so far.

A new, 1-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Park City began operations on Sunday with 200 employees. It plans to eventually employ between 700 and 1,000 workers throughout the year.

Amazon already has a 140,000-square-foot delivery station in northeast Wichita known as a “last mile” facility where packages are loaded into vans for delivery.

Cornell Beard, president of the Machinists Union District Lodge 70 in Wichita, said he expects that Amazon workers will call them about organizing once they settle into the warehouse.

Workers typically look to local unions when things start to go wrong. Beard predicts it will only be a matter of time, given the high-profile safety concerns at Amazon warehouses.

Even if the workers don’t call the Machinists Union, or others, Beard wants to reach them.

“In a heartbeat, yes,” Beard said. “I would love to go and organize them.”

The country’s second-largest employer has so far remained union free. A high-profile organizing campaign in Bessemer, Alabama ended in a loss for the union when election results were announced in early April. But a labor board official recently supported a challenge to the results from the union, which could likely lead to a new election.

Freeman said other Wichita area unions will likely try to organize regional Amazon workers as well. However, the Wichita labor movement would probably band together to support whichever union the workers might choose to represent them, even if it’s not their own union.

“I think that’s one thing we do very well as unions across Kansas,” Freeman said. “We tap into our resources.”

It typically takes six months to a year for a union campaign to reach a tallied vote, once the union goes public and believes it has support from a vast majority of workers. However, the time frame can vary greatly depending on a number of factors.

The union only needs 51% of employees to vote in favor of it. But the more workers who do, the stronger the likelihood the campaign will succeed.

Jesse Castillo, president of the Teamsters union Local 795 in Wichita, said he has the same concerns as workers’ advocates do nationally about safety, working conditions, wages and benefits in Amazon warehouses. Their arrival in the Wichita region was probably inevitable though, he said.

Castillo wouldn’t say whether or not the local Teamsters union has any plans to organize Amazon workers in Park City and Wichita. He was disappointed, but not surprised, at the outcome of the union election in Alabama earlier this year.

If unions are going to gain momentum within Amazon, Castillo thinks it will have to start on one of the country’s coasts. In “right-to-work” states like Alabama and Kansas, the employer has the upper hand, he contends.

If workers are going to pick a union, they should choose one that best meets their specific needs, Freeman said. For example, SEIU offers an opportunity for free college. Other locals might not have that benefit, but provide different assets instead.

A top priority for any union representing Amazon workers would likely be to ensure a safe working environment.

Injury rates in Amazon warehouses have risen in the past four years, and the overall rate of serious injuries nearly doubles the most recent industry standard, an investigation into Amazon’s internal injury data from Reveal found.

Asked to comment last week on safety measures implemented at the new Park City site, Amazon’s Regional PR Manager Andy DiOrio chose to speak broadly about the company.

“Nothing’s more important than the health and safety of our employees,” DiOrio wrote in an email Friday evening. “Last year, we grew our dedicated workplace health and safety team to more than 6,200 employees and invested more than $1B in new safety measures and technology processes as well as expanding programs like WorkingWell, to keep our employees safe.”

“We are continuously learning and seeing improvements in employee safety. Our vision is to become Earth’s Best Employer and Earth’s Safest Place to Work.”

The warehouse only just began operations, so it will take some time if any local unions were to make headway in reaching the workers, or if employees reach out to them. Beard, like Freeman, said Wichita unions would rally to support whatever organizing campaign made progress at Amazon.

The unions face an uphill battle, as Amazon has so far successfully kept its facilities free from the labor movement. The company could also retaliate against particular employees if it hears of them organizing coworkers, which makes it even more difficult, Beard said.

Still, Freeman said he was glad to see an employer like Amazon open nearby.

“These warehouse jobs are the kind of good, working class jobs we’d like to see come to the Wichita area,” Freeman said. “They are the types of jobs Wichita area workers would be great to fill.”

If a union were to organize just one Amazon facility in the U.S., it could turn the tide in favor of more unionized warehouses and workplaces, union leaders believe.

“I honestly think it’s just a matter of time before they become unionized someplace,” Freeman said of Amazon.

Contributing: Matthew Kelly of The Eagle

