Wichita job fair Thursday will focus on veterans, feature employers across industries

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas will host a job fair Thursday at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. It will be focused on connecting employers with veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families. However, it will also be open to the public. File photo

Veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve service members and their families who are looking for employment can attend a job fair downtown Thursday to meet with employers and also receive a free COVID-19 vaccination.

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas will host its annual Get Hired Job Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the general public. However, the first 30 minutes of the job fair are reserved for veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families.

The hiring event will take place at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman. Masks will be required at the job fair.

There is no cost for job seekers to attend. Free parking is available in all Intrust Bank Arena designated lots.

Workers must register for the job fair. It can be completed in advance, online with Eventbrite, or at the door at the arena. Candidates should bring their current resume and be willing to visit with employers on the spot.

Nearly 70 employers across a range of industries will be present at the job fair. Textron Aviation, HM Dunn Aerosystems, Dondlinger Construction, Airxcel, Amazon and more will be featured at the event. Bootbarn, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Wichita, Dillons, the Greater Wichita YMCA and others will also be present. A full list of employers can be found online.

Job seekers can also get on-site help with applications, resumes or mock interviews from the KANSASWORKS Mobile Center.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the hiring event, through a partnership with the Sedgwick County Health Department and the Workforce Alliance.

“This event is the region’s premier job fair with a focus on connecting military talent and skilled workers to employers,” said Keith Lawing, president and CEO of Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas, in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Intrust Bank Arena, event sponsors, and attending employers to help bridge the gap from employers seeking talented job seekers, and certainly placing a special focus on those that have served our country.”

