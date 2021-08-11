These are the majors that earn Wichita State graduates the most

Future earning isn’t the only thing that goes into picking a major in college, but with the rising costs of attending, it can be hard to ignore.

Kansans in the class of 2019, the most recent year data is available, graduated with an average student loan debt of $27,216, a 2.65% increase over the class of 2018 according to a report by LendEdu.

While Wichita State University had the second lowest average student loan debt in the state according to LendEdu, it was only slightly lower than the state average at $24,839.

Using historical data compiled by the Kansas Boards of Regents, The Wichita Eagle determined what the highest and lowest earning majors at WSU were based on median earnings of graduates five years after graduation.

Methodology: Data comes from Kansas DegreeStats which is updated annually in response to K.S.A. 74-32,303.

It states that “The state board of regents shall publish degree prospectus information for each undergraduate degree program offered by each postsecondary educational institution that summarizes information and statistics on such degree program.”

Each program had its “median earnings of program graduates in region” after 5 years recorded.

Twelve of the programs did not have data reported including anthropology, applied computing, applied linguistics, bachelor of applied arts in media arts, bachelor of applied sciences, computer science, engineering technology, forensic science, honors baccalaureate, philosophy, physics, women’s studies, and hence are not eligible to be included in the rankings.

What majors earns the least?

The majors with lowest median earnings after five years come from a variety of programs at Wichita State University. Across all majors with salary data, music has the lowest median earnings at $20,577. However, about 3 out of 4 program graduates are employed in Kansas or Missouri.

Music- $20,577 Performing Arts- $26,750 History- $28,773 Athletic Training -$32,805 English Language and Literature- $33,475

What majors earn the most?

The top earning majors all come from majors in the College of Engineering, with electrical engineering topping the list, with a median salary of $82,353 five years after graduation. For students who graduate with electrical engineering degrees, nearly 2 in 3 of them are employed in Kansas or Missouri according to each state labor agency.