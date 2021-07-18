Which Kansas, Missouri restaurants got the most in pandemic relief aid? Find out here

Q39 opened its second location at 11051 Antioch Road in Overland Park in 2017. The restaurant received a $4.7 million grant from the federal Restaurant Relief Fund. syang@kcstar.com

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was authorized by Congress to provide relief to restaurants, bars, caterers and other businesses hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the nation, more than 370,000 business owners applied for the $28.6 billion available through the federal relief program. About 105,000 businesses were approved for the grant, fulfilling fewer than a third of the grant applications.

.Eligible businesses could receive grants of $1,000 up to $10 million.

Data released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration show that nearly $100 million flowed to more than 300 restaurants across the Kansas City metro area. Only one local company, 801 Restaurant Group, received the maximum $10 million award.

The SBA database shows about 600 Kansas restaurants received grants totaling almost $108 million. In Missouri, about 1,100 restaurants were awarded a total of about $283 million.

