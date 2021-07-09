Wichita Startup Week to feature $100,000 pitch contest sponsored by AOL co-founder

Groover Labs will host a Wichita Startup Week this fall, highlighted by a $100,000 startup pitch contest.

The free entrepreneurial event will run from Oct. 4-8.

Community organizers say billionaire AOL co-founder Steve Case’s “Rise of the Rest” bus tour will be featured at the startup week. Case travels the country and hosts startup pitch contests, awarding a $100,000 prize to the best idea.

“Wichita Startup Week is for anyone who has had an idea but wasn’t sure how to make it a reality,” said event co-organizer Ramsey Jamoul, who is also CEO of Unified Esports. “It’s also for our existing entrepreneurial community to help take their project to the next step.”

The startup week will feature four tracks: one for new or curious entrepreneurs; one for new businesses trying to establish themselves; one for established businesses looking to scale; and one for successful businesses and business owners who want to invest in other entrepreneurs’ ideas.