You can’t receive Kansas unemployment without this new state requirement

An unemployment benefits application form. Kansans who have received at least three consecutive unemployment payments will soon be automatically enrolled in a state program to help them find a job. They must participate in order to continue receiving benefits. Bigstock

Out-of-work Kansans must participate in a new state program in order to continue receiving unemployment benefits from the state labor department.

The program, called My Reemployment Plan, will connect unemployed workers with workforce service professionals in their area at no cost to them, Gov. Laura Kelly announced.

If you’re eligible for the workforce services, you will receive an email from an @ks.gov address. If you don’t have an email account, you should receive information in the mail. The state will begin to send notifications to unemployed workers Tuesday evening.

“My Reemployment Plan is a great tool to provide Kansans with the resources needed to secure high-quality, in-demand jobs,” Kelly said in a statement. “While it’s welcome news that our state’s unemployment rate is back to 3.5%, we want to keep pursuing programs and resources that support getting every Kansan on the right career track. This is how we grow our workforce and build a better, more resilient economy for future generations.”

In the program, unemployed Kansans will create a personalized plan that focuses on goals and accountability, according to the governor’s office. They will receive assistance with their resume and interviewing and networking skills.

Participants will also go through an assessment to match their interests and skills with an occupation. Lastly, they will review labor market information that highlights what jobs are currently in-demand across Kansas.

Earlier this year, Kansas relaunched a different program also meant to help unemployed workers find a job, called Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment, or RESEA. In that program, Kansans receiving unemployment are also required to participate in order to continue receiving benefits.

What to do if you’re enrolled

Kansans will have seven days from the date the state sent the email to complete a few tasks. In that time, participants must upload or build a resume at KANSASWORKS.com, complete an online job search form that will be attached to the email and send the finished form back to the Kansas Department of Commerce at MRP@ks.gov.

Workers who don’t submit the information in time may see their unemployment benefits suspended. If the state does halt your benefits, you must submit the required information in order to receive unemployment again.

If you believe you qualify for the program and will be automatically enrolled, you can prepare before receiving the state’s email notification by logging into your KANSASWORKS account and ensuring your information is up to date. You can also work on your resume ahead of time.

Anyone with questions about the launch of My Reemployment Plan can live chat with a representative online at the KANSASWORKS website or call 877-509-6757.

The program was developed among the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Labor and the KANSASWORKS state workforce system.

“Our team is working hard to drive the Kansas economy forward,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said in a statement. “This is why the Kelly administration is focused on helping the people of our state find jobs, helping Kansas companies fill vital positions and helping our communities get back to normal. My Reemployment Plan will be a powerful tool in achieving these goals.”

Kansans seeking help with their job search can contact their local workforce center. The Wichita Workforce Center is part of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas at 2021 N. Amidon.

To learn more about My Reemployment Plan, visit kansascommerce.gov/mrp.

