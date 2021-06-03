State lawyer says $222 million worker death verdict shouldn’t raise Evergy rates

Jeffrey Energy Center, Kansas’ largest power plant, where two employees died in a 2018 steam accident. Westar Energy photo

Evergy electric customers are unlikely to see higher bills stemming from a $222 million jury verdict over steam-burn deaths at Kansas’ biggest power plant, according to the head of the state agency that represents home and small-business utility ratepayers.

A Texas jury this week found Westar Energy, which became part of Evergy in a 2018 merger, was 10% liable for the death of Jesse Henson, an employee from Manhattan and one of two men burned alive by superheated steam in an June 2018 accident at the Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys.

Team Industrial Services, a maintenance subcontractor to Westar, was found 90% liable.

So, could Evergy’s share of the court verdict wind up on your electric bill? Probably not, said David Nickel, chief consumer counsel for the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board.

He said he hasn’t been able to find Kansas case law directly on point, but the utility may be protected from having to pay any part of the Texas court judgment by a Kansas law limiting worker’s compensation death benefits to $250,000.

And even if Evergy is on the hook for 10%, which would be $22.2 million, it would still have to get permission from state regulators to pass it along to customers, which Nickel said wouldn’t be easy.

In a basic rate case, the utility company documents its costs of providing power over a one-year period called a “test year.” Rates are set by the Kansas Corporation Commission based on those costs, plus a percentage to allow the company to earn a reasonable profit.

The company can also seek customer surcharges to pay the cost of extraordinary items.

“In either case, Evergy in general would have to prove the necessity of the expense to serve the ratepayers and they’d have to show the prudency of the expense to serve the ratepayers, both of which would be pretty arduous,” Nickel said. “Presuming that there’s negligence, they would have to be able to prove the negligence was necessary to serve a ratepayer and that it was prudent. It seem to me that’s a very difficult burden to show.”

Team has vowed to appeal the $222 million verdict and final resolution is probably years away.

Henson and a co-worker, Damien “Craig” Burchett of Overbrook, were killed while responding to a leak of superheated steam that occurred shortly after Team had rebuilt boiler pressure relief valves on three turbine generating units.

The valves are supposed to allow steam to vent outside the plant if pressure rises too high in the coal-fired boilers.

But the steam leaked into the building instead and Henson and Burchett were engulfed in it when the doors opened on the elevator they rode to the 14th floor of the plant, where the relief valves are located.

Team argued at trial that Westar was primarily responsible and that the workers hadn’t been properly trained or equipped for dealing with the dangerous situation.

“We are deeply sympathetic to the terrible losses suffered by the families in this tragic accident,” said a written statement by Andre C. Bouchard, Team’s vice president and chief legal officer. “We believe there should be accountability for those who contributed to the deaths of these two good men; however, knowing all of the facts of the case, we do not believe that responsibility lies with us.”

Team is a multinational corporation providing maintenance services for power plants in the U.S., Britain, Germany, Australia and other countries. The case was tried in a Texas court because Team is based there.

The $222 million in damages that the jury found includes $27 million for the physical pain and $30 million for the mental anguish that Henson suffered immediately before his death; $90 million for mental anguish suffered by his wife, Kelli Most; and $75 million for his wife’s loss of Henson’s companionship.

Most and her lawyers, Jason Itkin and S. Scott West, hailed the verdict in a statement as an example that “human life matters, and that big companies cannot avoid responsibility for deadly workplace disasters.”

A separate lawsuit is under way seeking damages for Burchett’s surviving relatives.