Plastic Surgery Center wants $2.4 million in IRBs; 80% tax exemption for expansion

Plastic Surgery Center, P.A. is requesting that the Wichita City Council authorize $2.4 million in industrial revenue bonds to remodel existing facilities and construct a same-day surgery center at their North Webb location.

If approved, the for-profit surgery center would be granted an 80% property tax exemption on real estate financed by the bonds. In their proposal to the council, PSC estimates that this tax abatement would save them roughly $39,176 in the first full year.

PSC Holdings, a real estate entity owned by PSC physicians, would use the bonds to remodel 2,900 square feet of the practice’s 10,427-square-foot northeast Wichita facility, while adding an additional 2,740 square feet that would become the Ambulatory Surgery Center.

IRBs also include a potential sales tax exemption for construction materials, which could be particularly valuable after the pandemic throttled supply chains and inflated the cost of building supplies.

For-profit companies may be considered for IRBs if they are investing capital to develop new facilities, adding machinery and equipment and creating new jobs, according to the city of Wichita’s economic incentives page.

“To qualify, companies must generate the majority of their revenue from outside of Sedgwick County,” the city website states.

PSC estimates that “at least 50%” of its prospective patients would come from out of county. No further justification for this figure was provided by the company.

A representative for PSC did not return phone calls Friday afternoon.

Current economic development guidelines require that medical groups derive at least 30% of their patients from outside Sedgwick County.

PSC currently has three physicians and 16 other employees. They estimate that IRB-backed projects would bring about 10.5 new employees over the next five years at an average annual salary of more than $100,000.

Sedgwick County Treasurer records show that PSC paid $54,270.65 in property taxes for its two Wichita facilities in 2020. Property taxes on pre-existing facilities are not affected by IRB tax abatements.

In their proposal, PSC asserts that cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries carried out in ambulatory surgery centers yield higher patient satisfaction rates and lower post-op infection rates than procedures conducted in a regular hospital.

The city council will consider the bond proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.