QuikTrip rolling out new remote travel centers 30% larger than Wichita stores

QuikTrip has already opened three remote travel centers: in Joplin, Missouri; Shreveport, Louisiana and Lindale, Texas. File photo

QuikTrip is launching a network of their largest stores to date around the nation’s heavily trafficked interstate highways.

“The main difference is size,” said, Aisha Jefferson-Smith, a spokesperson for QuikTrip Corp. “The remote travel center locations on average are about 8,000 square feet.”

QT’s standard convenience stores range from 4,100 to 5,700 square feet. Wichita’s newer QuikTrips are Generation 3 stores, which had previously been the company’s largest model.

Travel center locations feature an expanded QT Kitchens concept, as well as more gas pumps and diesel bays.

So far, three of these “remote travel centers” have opened: in Joplin, Missouri; Shreveport, Louisiana and Lindale, Texas.

Jefferson-Smith said QT plans to open nine more remote travel centers by the end of the year, including one in Little Rock. She was unwilling to provide additional information about where new travel centers will be located.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip currently operates more than 850 convenience stores across 11 states. Wichita is home to 36 of these QT locations.