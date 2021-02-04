Join the conversation: The Future of Work, COVID-19 and Beyond

Photo illustration

Most of our work lives were upended in 2020, whether you transitioned to working from home or you had to go in person to fulfill essential duties, social distancing or not. Some remote workers sit at a home desk alone and others face the challenges of productivity while watching over children or relatives.

At the same time workers overcome obstacles, some employers have extended remote work policies indefinitely -- even allowing employees to set up a home office in a city far away from the business headquarters. Cities small and large now want to attract those remote workers and entice them to live somewhere new, with a lower cost of living.

Could that place be Wichita? Should it?

Reporter Megan Stringer, who covers employment and workforce issues for The Wichita Eagle, will lead a conversation with community leaders to see how they envision the impact of remote work on the city’s future development. Hear from a woman-focused coworking space and business community, a young professionals group and the people working to attract and retain talent in Wichita.

RSVP and submit your questions for the panel here

Panelists Include:

Andrea Hattan, founder and CEO of The Hive

Alejo Cabral, Director, W. / A Community of Young Professionals

Anne-Marie Coughlin, Executive Vice President of Talent, Greater Wichita Partnership