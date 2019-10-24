Getting to know: Cassy Rohr

Cassy Rohr

Director of marketing, J.P.Weigand & Sons

Cassy Rohr was 22 years old, living in Eureka, Kan., and working for the doctor who had delivered her when the real estate bug hit.

“I think that everybody is interested in real estate to some extent,” she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rohr moved to Wichita, got her real estate license and a job with J.P. Weigand & Sons. Although Rohr soon joined the firm’s non-sales staff, she still has her license a decade later “in order to visit with customers and clients” while primarily focusing on marketing.

Rohr worked for Weigand’s sales support and relocation divisions before taking on e-business, phone leads and social media management in 2015. Other duties include keeping marketing materials updated and maintaining media relations.

Her promotion to marketing director this month “won’t change a whole lot. I’ve been doing the majority of my duties for almost a year now.”

Rohr and her husband, J.R., have three children: Cooper, 10, Grace, 9, and Cate, 9.

“I love to cook and our lives are pretty busy right now,” she said. “It wherever their sporting events and other activities take us.”