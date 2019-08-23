Business
David Koch, Wichita son who influenced American industry, philanthropy and politics, has died
David Koch, who along with his brother Charles ran Koch Industries for decades and became a household name in American politics, has died.
Koch was 79. Koch Industries said in a statement he died “after many years of fighting various illnesses.”
Koch was born in Wichita. He was an executive at Koch Industries until he retired in 2018 amid declining health.
Along with Charles, David Koch was very active politically, helping fund a variety of political advocacy groups. He was also a philanthropist, donating millions to the arts.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles Koch said in a statement Friday to NBC News. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”
U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, a Wichita Republican, said he was saddened by Koch’s death.
“We send our condolences to his family and are thankful for his long history of advancing free market principles, creating jobs and philanthropy in Wichita and throughout the world,” Estes said.
Bryan Lowry contributed reporting
