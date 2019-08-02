‘From onesies to dog shirts’: Custom T-shirt shop opens Saturday in Wichita

Wicked Stitch owner Angela Hull is opening T-shirt Kitchen at Clifton Square next month. A new direct-to-garment machine will allow her to have made-to-order T-shirts ready in a day or two. Courtesy photo

A new custom-made shopping experience is opening in Wichita on Saturday.

The T-Shirt Kitchen, a custom design clothing shop from Wicked Stitch’s Angela Hull will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Clifton Square.

The shop will be a unique fixture in Wichita, allowing customers to walk in the doors, design their own shirt, and leave with it in hand, Hull said.

At Wicked Stitch, “we’ve had a lot of people come in and they’re like ‘I like that shirt but I’d rather have it on this shirt,” Hull said. “So we’ve really changed our game that way.”

At the T-Shirt Kitchen, customers come in, select a garment, select a design or font offered by the shop, or bring their own design, and within five to 30 minutes the product will be ready to take home, Hull said.

“We have everything from onesies to dog shirts,” Hull said. “We definitely want to be that destination where you want to come.”

Prices for onesies start at $17, youth at $20 and adults at $25, which includes the cost of the printing process.

Available adult sizes range from small to extra large, with select items available in 2X and 3X. Anything larger than 3X will be a special order, Hull said.

The T-Shirt Kitchen grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3700 E. Douglas, Ste. 52, next to the Color Salon Bar in Clifton Square. The event will offer 20 percent off regular prices, free beverages and snacks, and giveaways, such as gift cards, shirts and hats.

Regular shop hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.