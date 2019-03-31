Business notes (March 21, 2019)

A roundup of Wichita-area business openings, moves, mergers, new services and clients, charitable donations and recognition.
Transactions
Jack and Bev Lee have sold Daddy Jack’s Salsa to Abner Schmucker of Helmuth Country Bakery of Hutchinson, which will continue distribution. The salsa is still available at Dillons.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Opening
Union Rescue Mission will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Friday for Eagles Wing, its $3.5 million supportive housing complex for men recovering from homelessness and addiction. The ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m. with an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mission, 2800 N. Hillside.
Brian Engelken has opened a new Allstate insurance agency at 402 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby. The agency can be reached at 316-867-0108 or brianengelken@allstate.com.
Awarded
Lee Aerospace Inc. has become the first company awarded NADCAP (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) aero structure assembly accreditation.
Johns Manville of McPherson and Marriott Hotel in Wichita have been recognized for their pollution prevention efforts by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Wichita Chapter has been named a 2019 Ten Star Chapter. The association honors chapters for acting to increase professionalism within fundraising.
Comments