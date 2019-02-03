Business

People You Should Know (Feb. 7, 2019)

Banking

Jeff Havener has been named chief lending officer of Heartland Credit Union.

Government

John Gallagher, medical director, Office of the Medical Director, has been elected to sit on the board of directors for the National Association of EMS Physicians.

Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has hired the following sales associates: John Dunn, east office; Luke Fanello, Derby; Karen Walden, downtown.

  Comments  