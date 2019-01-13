People You Should Know (Jan. 17, 2019)

Advertising
Carmen Resco has joined Armstrong Chamberlin as a graphic designer.
Construction
Patrick Lester has joined Commerce Construction Services as a project manager/estimator.
Health Care
Georgette Calma has been named associate chief nursing officer of Wesley Medical Center’s Women’s Services and Wesley Children’s Hospital.
Real Estate
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has hired the following as sales associates: Lenora Fairbank, east office; Dana Houser, Derby office.
HouseMaster Home Inspections of Central Kansas has hired Darla Phelps as a full-time home inspector.
Maxus Properties, a real estate investment, and property management company, has hired Matt Baty as vice president of business development for its Opportunity Zone Investment Division.
