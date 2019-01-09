Business

Want a job in aviation? Textron Aviation is holding open interviews at Cessna campus

By Chance Swaim

January 09, 2019 10:06 AM

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit

Textron Aviation produced this video showing a variety of its aircraft, including the Citation Longitude and Scorpion tactical jet, performing flight test maneuvers over Wichita and Kansas. Video courtesy of Textron Aviation
By
Up Next
Textron Aviation produced this video showing a variety of its aircraft, including the Citation Longitude and Scorpion tactical jet, performing flight test maneuvers over Wichita and Kansas. Video courtesy of Textron Aviation
By

If you are looking for a job in aviation in Wichita, Textron Aviation is looking for you.

Textron — the parent company of Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker — is hosting a hiring fair Wednesday that will include open interviews for 181 open positions.

The fair is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mid-Continent Campus off of Southwest Boulevard.

The interviews will be held in the Prospect Building, 2 Cessna Boulevard, across from the Credit Union.

Textron’s human resources will interview candidates for manufacturing positions. The company is looking to hire workers for machining, sheet metal, assembly, avionics, fabrication, paint and composites.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  