Want a job in aviation? Textron Aviation is holding open interviews at Cessna campus

If you are looking for a job in aviation in Wichita, Textron Aviation is looking for you.
Textron — the parent company of Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker — is hosting a hiring fair Wednesday that will include open interviews for 181 open positions.
The fair is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mid-Continent Campus off of Southwest Boulevard.
The interviews will be held in the Prospect Building, 2 Cessna Boulevard, across from the Credit Union.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Textron’s human resources will interview candidates for manufacturing positions. The company is looking to hire workers for machining, sheet metal, assembly, avionics, fabrication, paint and composites.
Comments