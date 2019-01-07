See East Kellogg road construction from the air

Construction along East Kellogg past Rock Road continues to progress as this new aerial video shows.
The video, courtesy of TranSystems and Professional Engineering Consultants, was taken via helicopter last month, said Jeff Lackey, senior associate vice president at TranSystems. The video was posted last week on YouTube.
Work on the Kellogg/Webb project began in August 2015 and includes a redesigned intersection and the widening of Kellogg to six lanes. After construction is done, Kellogg traffic will go under Webb.
The K-96/Greenwich project started in 2016 and continues the widening of Kellogg to K-96 along with the construction of new bridges. New Kansas Turnpike ramps are also part of the project.
Both projects are scheduled for completion in 2021.
More information can be found at eastkelloggimprovements.com.
