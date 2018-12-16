People You Should Know (Dec. 20, 2018)

Education
Josh Dyson has been promoted to head of school at Classical School of Wichita.
Beki Keraly, a student at Crave Beauty Academy, has been nominated as Student Stylist of the Year by the North American Hairstyling Awards.
Health Care
Jeremy Pauly has been promoted to associate administrator at Wesley Medical Center.
Media
Smoky Hills Public Television has hired Amanda Smith as marketing director.
Nonprofits
Rainbows United has hired Katherine Fitch as major gift officer and Lynlea Southards family support services coordinator.
Ron Reese, golf course superintendent at MacDonald Golf Course, has been elected to the board of directors of the Kansas Turfgrass Foundation.
Wichita Habitat for Humanity honored the following individuals and businesses for their contributions in 2018: Ann and Gary Patterson and Patterson Legal Group, advocate for affordable housing; Iva Williams, M&M Insurance agent and board member, promote dignity and hope; Bonnie Voth and Fidelity Bank and Brad White and Textron Aviation, support sustainable and transformational development; Rev. Glenn Tombaugh, core volunteer, demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ; Chuck Graber, core volunteer, focus on shelter; Frank Fair, core volunteer, Cornerstone Award for exceptional and sustained accomplishments to advance the organization’s mission.
Organizations
The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2019 board of directors: Michael Monteferrante, Envision, board chairman; Junetta Everett, Delta Dental of Kansas, chair-elect; Ben Hutton, Hutton, first vice chair and vice chair of quality of place; Bill Wood, Foulston Siefkin, immediate past chair; David Hodge, Leisure Hotels and Resorts, treasurer; Karma Mason, iSi Environmental Services, vice chair of advocacy; Gary Schmitt, Intrust Bank, vice chair of economic development; Junetta Everett, Delta Dental of Kansas, vice chair of inclusion; Jason Cox, Cox Machine, vice chair of leadership; Greg Klenda, Klenda Austerman, Vice Chair of Membership; Joy Eakins, Cornerstone Data, vice chair of small business; Pat Gearhart, Bank SNB, ex officio. The following were named vice chair at large: Marty Cornejo, Allmetal Recycling; Lai-L Daugherty, Butler Community College; Claudio Ferraro, Via Christi Ascension; Stephanie Harder, Textron Aviation; Vic McMullen, Spirit AeroSystems; Mark Nichols, Koch Industries; Andrea Scarpelli, Emprise Bank; Mark Tucker, Cox Business. Named as directors were: Kelly Bauer, Fidelity Bank; A.J. Boleski, Intrust Bank Arena; Mario Bonilla, Grant Thornton; Monte Cook, Commerce Bank; Chris Dennis, Oxford Senior Living; Pat Do, Mid-America Orthopedics; John Ek, Wichita Business Journal; Melissa Liby, Bombardier Learjet; Ed O’Malley, Kansas Leadership Center; Jadd Munn, RCB Bank; Jennifer Ray, The Monarch.
Real Estate
Grant Farha has joined Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty's downtown office as a sales associate.
