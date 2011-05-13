Business

People You Should Know (Dec. 13, 2018)

Aviation

Edward Morrison has joined Aerospace Systems and Components, Inc., as president and general manager.

Banking

First Bank has promoted Salvador Lujano Jr. to assistant vice president and Levi Lettau to consumer loan officer.

Everence Financial has named Mark Diller as regional director overseeing sales, service and operations in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Education

Friends University has promoted Guy Chmieleski to vice president of student affairs. He will continue to serve as dean of campus ministries.

Health Care

Newton Medical Center has announced that plastic surgeon Susan Lovelle, of Lovelle Plastic Surgery, will retire on January 4, 2019.

Nonprofits

Larksfield Place Retirement Community has hired Chelsea Powell as vice president of human resources.

