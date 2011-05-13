People You Should Know (Dec. 6, 2018)

Accounting
AGH has hired Jenny Simmons as a senior tax manager.
Architecture
LK Architecture has hired Brandi Carman as accounting assistant and Morgan Bailey as mechanical designer.
Banking
Credit Union of America has promoted Dan Umscheid to vice president of support services and hired Roy Mansch as vice president of branch operations and Angela Lickly as branch manager.
Construction
Jarrod Mann has joined Commerce Construction Services as controller.
Law
The Kansas Bar Association has announced the winners in its inaugural KBA Photography Contest: Chris Golden won the grand prize for his photo, “Keeper of the Plains”; Laura Ice’s photo “The Gathering Storm,” was named Editor’s Choice. Both lawyers are with Textron Financial Corporation.
Real Estate
Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty has hired the following sales associates: Seth Burkhardt, west office; Kyle Pepper, downtown office.
