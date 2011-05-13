Business

People You Should Know (Dec. 6, 2018)

Accounting

AGH has hired Jenny Simmons as a senior tax manager.

Architecture

LK Architecture has hired Brandi Carman as accounting assistant and Morgan Bailey as mechanical designer.

Banking

Credit Union of America has promoted Dan Umscheid to vice president of support services and hired Roy Mansch as vice president of branch operations and Angela Lickly as branch manager.

Construction

Jarrod Mann has joined Commerce Construction Services as controller.

Law

The Kansas Bar Association has announced the winners in its inaugural KBA Photography Contest: Chris Golden won the grand prize for his photo, “Keeper of the Plains”; Laura Ice’s photo “The Gathering Storm,” was named Editor’s Choice. Both lawyers are with Textron Financial Corporation.

Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty has hired the following sales associates: Seth Burkhardt, west office; Kyle Pepper, downtown office.

