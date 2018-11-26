Getting to know Johnathan Weigand of J.P. Weigand & Sons

Johnathan Weigand, a commercial sales and leasing agent, is the fourth generation of his family to work at J.P. Weigand & Sons, Kansas’ biggest real estate company. The chance to team up with his father, CEO Nestor Weigand Jr., was a big factor in his decision to relocate from Chicago.
“J.P. Weigand has really been such a huge component and part of the fabric of Wichita business for 116 years,” Weigand said. “It’s been such a highlight for me to get some face time with my dad on a day-to-day basis.”
Another factor was raising two sons.
“What a truly amazing place Wichita is to raise a family. The sincere handshakes and the smiles, there’s not a place like it.”
Weigand split time between Wichita and Chicago while growing up. He studied business at Wichita State University before working in venture capital finance in New York, focusing on hospitality and entertainment concepts. After a short time selling commercial real estate in Denver, he and a friend owned and operated an on-demand jet service called Goldstar Jets based out of Chicago.
He moved to Wichita three months ago and studied for and obtained his real estate license. Weigand thinks he can put his previous business experience to good use.
“Coming from different markets and living in different places, one of the things that’s kind of advantageous is familiarizing myself with other concepts and how they work. I’ve kind of cultivated a pretty great rolodex of people in my life. I really want to spearhead and bring some concepts that are foreign to Wichita and the state of Kansas, get Wichita on their radar and say ‘Hey, look, Wichita’s a great place.’”
In addition to spending time with his sons Johnathan Jr., 5, and Nathaniel, 17 months, Weigand enjoys reading and working out.
