Discounts on tap for this weekend’s Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday

We’re running out of days during Thanksgiving week to assign clever names. Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, and in its second year, Museum Store Sunday. All of this is followed by Giving Tuesday.
While businesses of all sizes offer deals on Friday and Monday, the focus over the weekend is to increase foot traffic to small, independent brick-and-mortar businesses and non-profit stores. What that means for shoppers in Wichita is deals on retail, services, memberships, food and drink. There’s also a chance to win prizes.
Nearly 70 businesses from the Douglas Design District, Old Town, Downtown Wichita and Historic Delano District are collaborating on a Small Business Saturday passport promotion. Pick up the passport at any of the participating businesses, then collect a sticker from at least 10 of those businesses between Nov. 24 and Dec. 15. Drop off the completed passport to be entered in a drawing for gift baskets filled with gift cards, merchandise and coupons from the 70 small business owners.
The full list of participating businesses is available at the Visit Wichita website. Go to visitwichita.com/shop-small and be sure to click on both categories to see everyone: shopping and restaurants & breweries.
The districts did a similar promotion last year, though they chose the winners from everyone who posted on social media using the #SBSICT hashtag. The passport and the extended dates are new this year.
“We are kicking things off on Nov. 24 with Small Business Saturday, but the promotion runs through the second Saturday of December,” said Stacy Ward Lattin, co-owner of Hopping Gnome Brewing Company and a volunteer on the promotions committee for the Douglas Design District. “The event went so well last year that we wanted to do it again. We got a lot of feedback that people were out of town for the holiday or busy with family visiting, and they were disappointed they missed shopping on that Saturday.”
There’s incentive for those who do make it out on Saturday.
“Expect something at each of the businesses that ties in with the day,” Lattin said. “There might be hot cider to welcome you to the store, you might see a special sales rack, or a restaurant might have an appetizer on special.”
A sample of what participants will offer for Small Business Saturday.:
▪ District Taqueria, 917 E Douglas Ave., will have $2 queso and chips, $5 bloody Maria’s and Mexican beer buckets for $13.
▪ Hatman Jack’s, 601 W. Douglas Ave., is selling all merchandise made of leather for 25 percent off. Hats made by Kangol and Wigens will be half off. They’ll stay open an hour later, making their hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Generations Antiques & Artisans, 3737 W. Douglas Ave., is offering a $10 bonus gift certificate that can be used in 2019 for every $50 in gift certificate purchases. Owner Linda Montgomery said the 50 vendors who sell vintage and handmade items are also offering half off trunks and quilts, and many of the vendors are offering their own discounts or sale items.
▪ TISSU Sewing Studio, 2326 E. Douglas Ave., will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free fashion demonstrations scheduled on topics such as how to shred and rip jeans, how to weave and slash T-shirts and geometric cutouts.
▪ Lattin said Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas Ave., will hand out free koozies and Small Business Saturday bags with a merchandise purchase while supplies last. They’ll also roll out new swag while discounting older inventory.
To support the expected traffic on Saturday, Lattin said, Wichita Transit will run a preview of its reworked Q-Line trolley service. The free trolley will expand its route to cover Seneca to Edgemoor on Douglas Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays permanently beginning Dec. 15.
“If you don’t want to worry about parking on Saturday, just park once and ride the Q-Line,” Lattin said. “It’s a fun and easy way to get to all the districts.”
Museum Store Sunday
Three Wichita attractions are listed among the 1,000 participants on MuseumStoreSunday.org: Wichita Art Museum, Museum of World Treasures and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House.
The initiative’s goal is to remind shoppers that museum stores offer affordable, unique gifts and that purchases at these stops support the missions and programming of the non-profit museums, the Museum Store Association said in a news release.
The store at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 West Museum Blvd., is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is offering 20 percent off kid’s items for Small Business Saturday and 25 percent off jewelry on Sunday. Their jewelry artists are Fair Trade Federation Members and range from locals such as Lamzy Divey to international brands such as Zsiska, who are Fair Trade Federation Members.
The Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. 1st St. N., is discounting memberships and all store merchandise 20 percent on Sunday. They stock science-related, educational and fun products, from a dinosaur skull excavation dig kit to geodes.
It is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Gilded Garage Gift Shop at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House, 255 N. Roosevelt, will give 25 percent off regular-priced merchandise on Sunday. Items range from Frank Lloyd Wright socks to books and notecard sets. The store has a new line of home décor items incorporating the chevron design from the house’s dining room art glass ceiling.
Sales support the ongoing restoration and preservation of the house, which was built for Henry and Elsie Allen 100 years ago this month. The store will be open Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., and guided tours are available for $15 per person at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. that day. Tickets can be purchased at flwrightwichita.org. Shoppers and tour guests will be offered a free glass of chocolate wine.
