This well-known drive-in burger franchise in Wichita will be getting a new owner

Sonic Corp., the franchisor of 35 Sonic Drive-Ins around the Wichita area, will be acquired by the parent of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Oklahoma City-based Sonic and Atlanta-based Inspire Brands announced the $2.3 billion deal on Tuesday.
“Sonic is a highly differentiated brand and is an ideal fit for the Inspire family,” said Inspire CEO Paul Brown in a news release. “We have tremendous respect for Sonic’s exceptional team of employees and franchise owners, who have built one of the industry’s most distinctive restaurant brands.”
Sonic officials said in the release that its formula of involving franchisees in the planning of the chain’s business will remain with Inspire as the brand’s new owner. Ninety-five percent of Sonic’s more than 3,600 drive-in restaurants are owned by franchisees.
“Sonic franchisees are engaged in planning regarding technology, new products and marketing programs, and the team at Inspire recognizes the central role our franchisees have played, and will continue to play, in Sonic’s success,” Sonic Corp. CEO Cliff Hudson said in the release.
Inspire, which is owned by private equity firm Roark Capital Group, has more than 4,700 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco locations.
The companies said in the release the acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year, following approval by Sonic’s shareholders.
