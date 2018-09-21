Pfizer to hire 350 workers in McPherson, plans Wichita job fair

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Friday it plans to add 350 jobs at its plant in McPherson.
As part of the ramp up in employment, the drugmaker will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Wichita Airport, 2098 S. Airport Road. Some of the jobs available include production operators, engineers, quality assurance, skilled trades and scientific positions.
A full list of available jobs are online at pfizercareers.com.
In an e-mail to the Eagle Friday afternoon, the company said the additional hiring is “a result of the growing demand for Pfizer medicines, including growth in product lines at McPherson.”
Pfizer makes sterile injectible medicines at its plant in McPherson, which is 58 miles north of Wichita.
The company said all jobs require a minimum of a high school diploma or GED and some require and associates degree or higher education.
People who are interested in applying for the available jobs should do so in advance online, and pre-register for the job fair at pfizerks.eventbrite.com.
The company said will be doing interviews at the job fair.
“Pfizer is eager to fill these roles as quickly as possible, with start dates as soon as 30-45 days,” the company said in the e-mail.
