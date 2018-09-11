Wichita, you probably don’t want to be No. 1 on this ranking of U.S. cities

A new report said Wichita lost more workers than any other U.S. city in the past year.
Business networking site LinkedIn said for every 10,000 Linked in members in Wichita, 280 left the city between August 2017 and August 2018.
A LinkedIn official would not say how many members the site has in Wichita. The site has 150 million members in the U.S., he said.
LinkedIn based its data for the report on members who changed the location of their profile during the 12-month period.
The top destinations members left Wichita for include Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta and New York City, the report said.
After Wichita, the cities that saw the greatest loss of workers were: Bryan-College Station, Texas, 239.5; State College, Pa., 233.9; Urbana-Champaign, Ill., 205.1; and Tuscaloosa, Ala., 155.6.
Comments