Wichita Greyhound Park land goes on sale Tuesday

The site of the Wichita Greyhound Park goes on the auction block Tuesday, and there may be only one bidder.
Gambling magnate Phil Ruffin owns the buildings on the property and shut down the track in 2007 after Sedgwick County voters narrowly rejected slot machines at the race track.
The auction will be held at noon Tuesday in Park City.
“I believe we’re going to make a bid on the property,” Ruffin said. “Since we own the building, we should own the land.”
He’s not sure how much competition he’ll have for the property, Ruffin said.
“Why would they want the land without the building?” he asked.
The property has been appraised for more than $2 million. Ruffin pays the county about $87,000 a year in rent for the land under an agreement that runs through 2039.
Sedgwick County commissioners Richard Ranzau and Jim Howell have said selling the property would ultimately be a bad deal for the county if Ruffin can get the Legislature to authorize a revote on slots at the track. Ruffin has tried for years to get a revote, but he has been unsuccessful.
“I don’t know why they want to put it up for auction,” Ruffin said, “but if they do we’ll bid on it.”
Commissioners who supported selling the property – David Unruh, Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis – said they think it would be better to get what they can now.
At one time, the park employed more than 250 people.
