K-State’s Barry Flinchbaugh helped draft farm bills, was ‘icon of agricultural policy’

Barry Flinchbaugh was a professor of agricultural economics. Kansas State University

Barry Flinchbaugh, a Kansas State University professor and economist who regularly assisted in the drafting of farm bills, has died.

Officials in the university’s College of Agriculture confirmed Flinchbaugh’s death on Monday. He was a professor emeritus in the agricultural economics department.

“Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh was an icon of agricultural policy in Kansas and throughout the nation,” Sen. Jerry Moran said in a statement. “Dr. Flinchbaugh was well known for his involvement in helping craft farm bills for nearly five decades, and his authority on agriculture issues made him a trusted advisor to me and many prominent federal officials of both parties throughout his lifetime.”

Moran had a tradition of making a surprise visit to Flinchbaugh’s agricultural policy class. The senator said he befriended the professor more than 30 years ago after asking a question on Kansas tax policy.

“He spoke his mind, told me what he thought and made me a better senator and person,” Moran said. “His death is a huge loss to me and all of his many friends.”

Sen. Pat Roberts also said Flinchbaugh was an adviser and a friend.

“Dr. Flinchbaugh was nothing short of a legend in his field,” Roberts said in a statement. “His expertise made him one of the most coveted and trusted advisors for agricultural policy for decades. Dr. Flinchbaugh’s legacy as an educator and advocate will live on through his work at Kansas State University and his lifetime of dedication to agriculture.”

Flinchbaugh, who was 78 years old, died Monday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, of Manhattan.

He was originally from York, Pennsylvania. He attended Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science in 1964 and a master’s degree in agricultural economics in 1967. He later earned a doctorate in agricultural economics from Purdue University before joining K-State’s faculty in 1971.

“Flinchbaugh was involved to some degree in every U.S. Farm Bill written since 1968, and served on many national boards, advisory groups and task forces, providing input on domestic food and agricultural policy,” K-State Research and Extension said in a news release.

In addition to his work on farm bills, he served on numerous committees on agricultural policy, including as chairman of the Commission on 21st Century Production Agriculture.