Curious about electric vehicles? An event coming to Wichita this Saturday will answer your questions.

Bill Wentz, a distinguished professor emeritus of aerospace engineering at Wichita State, has driven an electric vehicle for nine years. Wentz used to work on cars as a kid and says he’s impressed by how little maintenance electric cars require.

For the fourth year in a row, Wichita will host a National Drive Electric Week event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Town East Square. The event is part of a national push to connect owners and potential owners of electric vehicles to have candid discussions on the benefits and drawbacks of the vehicles.

“Even if they don’t have an electric vehicle or are thinking about getting one in the future, this would be a good event to come and learn,” said Jennifer Conelly, one of the event organizers.

Every city council member and a Sedgwick County commissioner have announced intent to attend the event. Mike Tann, the director of Wichita Transit, will also be in attendance to talk about Wichita’s new electric bus fleet.

Currently, 18 Wichita owners of 11 different models of electric vehicles have signed up to attend and talk about their cars. It’s the highest number the event has ever had and grows daily, said Lori Lawrence, an event organizer.

While electric vehicles appear in the news more often now than they did two years ago, events like these were used to help expose and educate people, Lawrence said.

There will also be a trailer from Cloud County Community College about their renewable energy program, a lawn service showing off their solar-powered lawnmowers and a representative of Clean Cities Coalition will be there to discuss how to reduce emissions in fleet vehicles.

“That’s what electric vehicles represent. It’s not just transportation,” said Kent Rowe, one of the event’s organizers. “It means cleaner air. It means there’s not oil leaking onto the streets and getting into waterways. It’s more than just ‘drive electric.’ It’s a path forward.”

Also attending will be a representative of Metropolitan Energy, who will give out information on where charging stations are currently located and where they’re pushing for more. However, part of the event will be focused on dispelling the myth that charging stations are used very often by EV owners.

“The charging network is mostly needed for cross county driving,” Lawrence said. “I’d estimate that 97% of charging occurs at home. You don’t often need charging stations day to day.”

Last year the event had a race between electric vehicles to help dispel the myth that these cars don’t have a lot of power behind them. While there won’t be a race this year, it’s an event they hope to bring back for future years.

“Electric vehicles can really beat combustion engines because there’s no take off,” Lawrence said. “Gasoline doesn’t have to move through the engine so electric vehicles can really go fast.”

