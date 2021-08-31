News
Meet the best private high schools in Wichita — and see what they cost
High school is an important educational time and private schools can offer a unique experience, with small classes and emphasis on college prep.
But which are the best and what about the cost? Here are the top 9 best private high schools in the Wichita area according to school ranker Niche.
Niche looks at public data sets from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as online reviews to analyze and compare school districts.
They give schools and districts a report card raking (A+ to F) based on several factors, such as teachers, resources and college prep.
You can see the rest of the rankings here or learn more about Niche’s methodology here.
9th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Central Christian Academy
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: $8,800
Number of Students: 477
Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1
Niche State Ranking: Unavailable
8th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Sunrise Christian Academy
Location: Bel Aire, KS
Annual tuition: $7,800
Number of Students: 520
Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1
Niche State Ranking: B
7th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Life Preparatory Academy
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: Unlisted
Number of Students: 405
Student/Teacher Ratio: 16:1
Niche State Ranking: B+
6th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: Unlisted
Number of Students: 1,188
Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1
Niche State Ranking: B+
5th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Classical School of Wichita
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: Unlisted
Number of Students: 262
Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1
Niche State Ranking: A-
4th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: $0
Number of Students: 927
Student/Teacher Ratio: 14:1
Niche State Ranking: A
3rd Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Trinity Academy
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: $11,600
Number of Students: 557
Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1
Niche State Ranking: A
2nd Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: The Independent School
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: $15,700
Number of Students: 430
Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1
Niche State Ranking: A+
Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Wichita Collegiate School
Location: Wichita, KS
Annual tuition: $20,360
Number of Students: 846
Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1
Niche State Ranking: A+
