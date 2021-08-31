Meet the best private high schools in Wichita — and see what they cost

Early in the first quarter, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Cale Curtis busts through the Emporia defense for a 15-yard gain on senior night Sept. 17 at Stryker Sports Complex. The play would set up the second of eight touchdowns on the night en route to a 56-13 throttling of the Spartans. Paladin newspaper, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School

High school is an important educational time and private schools can offer a unique experience, with small classes and emphasis on college prep.

But which are the best and what about the cost? Here are the top 9 best private high schools in the Wichita area according to school ranker Niche.

Niche looks at public data sets from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as online reviews to analyze and compare school districts.

They give schools and districts a report card raking (A+ to F) based on several factors, such as teachers, resources and college prep.

You can see the rest of the rankings here or learn more about Niche’s methodology here.

Central Christian Academy (August 30, 2021) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

9th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Central Christian Academy

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: $8,800

Number of Students: 477

Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Niche State Ranking: Unavailable

Sunrise Christian Academy. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

8th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Sunrise Christian Academy

Location: Bel Aire, KS

Annual tuition: $7,800

Number of Students: 520

Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Niche State Ranking: B

Life Prep Academy (August 30, 2021) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

7th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Life Preparatory Academy

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: Unlisted

Number of Students: 405

Student/Teacher Ratio: 16:1

Niche State Ranking: B+

Bishop Carroll High School (August 30, 2021) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

6th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: Unlisted

Number of Students: 1,188

Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1

Niche State Ranking: B+

Classical School Wichita​ (August 30, 2021) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

5th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Classical School of Wichita

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: Unlisted

Number of Students: 262

Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1

Niche State Ranking: A-

Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

4th Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: $0

Number of Students: 927

Student/Teacher Ratio: 14:1

Niche State Ranking: A

Trinity Academy. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

3rd Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Trinity Academy

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: $11,600

Number of Students: 557

Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Niche State Ranking: A

The Independent School. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

2nd Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: The Independent School

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: $15,700

Number of Students: 430

Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1

Niche State Ranking: A+

Wichita Collegiate. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Best Private High School in the Wichita Area: Wichita Collegiate School

Location: Wichita, KS

Annual tuition: $20,360

Number of Students: 846

Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1

Niche State Ranking: A+