Local gas well that blew 100 feet high now fixed, but complaints of illnesses, smell linger

Photo shows a natural gas underground storage well that blew open during maintenance Thursday southeast of Lyons. A Northern Natural Gas official said it was repaired Friday morning. Angie Linden

Authorities said Friday that a natural gas well outside of Lyons that exploded during maintenance the day before is now safe and repaired.

Local residents had complained of an odor and a lingering haze, but a Northern Natural Gas official said there is no danger to the public.

The complaints of a noxious smell began after the underground storage well blew open after 3 p.m. Thursday southeast of Lyons, causing water and natural gas to fly up into the air.

Area resident Jacob Voorhies said the natural gas well shot 100 feet in the air and left a haze that descended on the city Thursday night. By Friday morning, the haze seemed to lift, but a natural morning fog did linger, he said.

“There was definitely a haze over the city and it wasn’t like fog,” he said. “It was something else. I think everyone says certain things for lawyers. I live a mile away and whenever you look across the street you could clearly see there was something in the air … I guarantee you walk around town and ask 80 people, all 80 people will say, ‘Yeah, there was something different last night.’”

A company spokesperson said the initial rupture caused a mixture of natural gas and water molecules to rupture into the air, causing a haze that would have been visible from town.

But spokesperson Mike Loeffler added that the amounts released would not have been harmful and that company measurements taken at the edge of town didn’t pick up any levels of sulfur or natural gas.

Loeffler, who is located in Nebraska, was not on scene for the accident or the investigation afterward.

“I can’t tell you what they were smelling, but what they likely were [smelling] was the sulfur [that forms in the] Arbuckle (Formation), which is where the well was completed in, would have trace amounts or low levels of sulfur,” Loeffler said.

Local residents disagreed with that assessment almost immediately.

“It’s giving me a headache the smell is so bad,” one person said in a Lyons community Facebook group. “I can’t imagine how it’s like for those of u closer to it.”

Loeffler said a naturally occurring fog postponed Cudd, the company that was capping the well, from finishing the job Thursday night.

“About 10 a.m. this morning, the valve was closed,” he said.

Three contractors doing maintenance were treated and released at the hospital in Lyons for non-serious injuries, Loeffler said.

About 15 people within a mile radius were evacuated out of caution, he said, and about 60 people lost electricity as officials tried to cut off any possible ignition sources.

During that process and into Friday, people in Lyons complained of burning eyes and flared up asthma after the well exploded, and social media for the area was full of reports of a loud noise coming from the well Thursday night.

Loeffler said natural gas is odorless and dissipates into the air, adding that the well blew open while contractors were performing regular maintenance.

“Something happened, we don’t know what happened, but there was an incident that caused the valve, I shouldn’t say the valve, there was something that caused a natural gas leak,” he said.

Voorhies said he found it concerning that thus far, no government entities had said anything about the incident on Thursday, but were vocal about the explosion Friday.

“There is no immediate threat to the citizens of Lyons nor a need to evacuate. However, you will smell gas product throughout the day. Operations are currently underway to contain the leak,” Rice County Emergency Communications said in a Friday morning Facebook post.

The agency posted several hours later that anyone who may have been displaced from the incident “may now return to the area.”