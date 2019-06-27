Here’s everything you need to know about Wichita Pride 2019

Participants in Wichita Pride 2018. Courtesy of Wichita Pride

Wichita Pride 2019 will host an event in June to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, as well as the traditional week of Pride events in September.

The Stonewall Riots, often viewed as the beginning of the modern LGBTQ equality movement, took place June 28 - July 1, 1969.To honor the events, Wichita Pride will host a day of Pride activities all day on Saturday, June 29, in addition to its Pride celebration Sept. 21-29, said Stephanie Byers, Wichita Pride communications director.

June Pride will feature a traditional rally and unity march with keynote speaker Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers. LGBTQ community leaders also will speak to commemorate the anniversary, according to a news release.

“As an ally, it is an honor to be invited to join in the celebration,” Rogers said in the news release. “Governor Kelly and I want every member of the LGBTQ community — especially the young members — to know we see you, you matter, and your voices are important to the future of our state.”

Byers said Pride is a celebration of all genders, sexualities and expressions, and hopes allies and members of LGBTQ+ communities alike will come out for both sets of festivities.

Byers said about 700 people attended the Pride unity march, and hopes many more will join in this month’s festivities.

“One of the things I look forward to most are the smiles of shared kindness and community,” Byers said. “Hearing laughter and joy in each other’s voices, knowing there is a sense of belonging.”

Byers said Wichita Pride traditionally hosts events in September due to cooler weather, and this year will still host the traditional September Pride events such as the festival, drag show and parade. Additionally, June Pride will include the rally and march, picnic and other activities. The event will provide free water along the march route.

The June 29 events are as follows:

Stonewall remembrance and unity march: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting in Old Town Plaza near 2nd and Mead and ending in Hyde Park at the intersection of Ellis and English streets.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting in Old Town Plaza near 2nd and Mead and ending in Hyde Park at the intersection of Ellis and English streets. Family picnic: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hyde Park, 201 S. Greenwood. Entrance to the picnic is covered by purchasing a $5 Pride button at the location. The cost of the button will cover food costs, and will also cover entrance to September Pride events.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hyde Park, 201 S. Greenwood. Entrance to the picnic is covered by purchasing a $5 Pride button at the location. The cost of the button will cover food costs, and will also cover entrance to September Pride events. Scavenger hunts: A youth scavenger hunt will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Hyde Park, and an adult scavenger hunt will be from 2 to 4 p.m., location to be announced.

A youth scavenger hunt will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Hyde Park, and an adult scavenger hunt will be from 2 to 4 p.m., location to be announced. Movie night: There will be a double-feature showing “Love, Simon” and “Stonewall Uprising,” from 6 to 11 p.m. at Wichita Orpheum, 1st and Broadway streets. This event is co-sponsored with Equality Kansas and GLSEN Kansas.

September Pride events will be from Sept. 21-29 and are as follows: