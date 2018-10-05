Here are the rain plans for the many outdoor events scheduled in Wichita on Saturday

It’s the first weekend in October, which in Wichita is typically sunny, cool and perfect for staging outdoor events.
This year, though, that first weekend is also bringing a high probability of rain both days.
Many outdoor events are planned for this weekend, from Woofstock to ICT Bloktoberfest to Cowtown’s County Fair event. Here’s what organizers of those events are planning to do about the forecast.
Woofstock, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sedgwick County Park: This annual dog party, a fundraiser for the Kansas Humane Society is a rain-or-shine event, and even if it’s raining, there will still be plenty of things to do, organizers said.
ICT Bloktoberfest, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Water: This party, full of wiener dog races and beer drinking, is also a rain-or-shine event, and organizer Crystal McDonald said that, with all the party tents on the premises, there will be places people can hang out and stay dry.
ICT Burger Battle, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Gander Mountain Parking Garage: This annual burger-tasting event, a fundraiser for KETCH, was scheduled to take place outside at WaterWalk, along with the ICT Bloktoberfest. But just like last year, organizers have a backup plan. They have decided to move the event inside to the old Gander Mountain parking garage, right next door.
Old Cowtown Museum’s County Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1865 W. Museum Blvd: This Old Cowtown event has a few activities — like a pie-eating contest — planned for outdoors, but in case of rain, they’ll just move them inside to one of the buildings, organizers said.
KMUW Old Town Concert featuring Truckstop Honeymoon and The Cavves, 7 p.m. Saturday at Old Town Square: KMUW has decided to cancel this concert since it’s likely to be raining on Sunday, too, which was their backup date. They won’t reschedule it but will pick the series back up next weekend With Jenny Wood and Crisis Casanova.
Dog and Family Day, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium: This outdoor dog party and movie night organized by The Wichita Park & Recreation department has been canceled.
Art on the Trail, Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N.: This event, which will feature artists painting landscapes as people walk the trails, will go on no matter what, but if the rain is heavy, it will be moved indoors, organizers said.
Goddard Fall Festival, Saturday: The festival has made several rain-related changes. The parade is canceled, as are the vendors and other outdoor activities planned for Saturday morning on Main Street. The “main stage” events will be moved to an indoor venue: Pathway Church at 18800 W. Kellogg. Food and drinks will be available at the church. The carnival rides will still operate as weather permits.
Augusta Red Brick Harvest Festival, Friday through Saturday, downtown Augusta: The Ottaway carnival will still be open on Friday and Saturday as weather permits, but the vendors will be moved into the Augusta Art Centre and Augusta History Theatre from 2 to 7 p.m. Live entertainment, including a 7 p.m. Saturday concert by Lotus, will also be moved into the theatre. Festival organizers are moving Saturday’s chili feed to Saturday, Oct. 27.
Comments