10 tips for renting a vacation home

Thinking about a short-term rental for your next getaway? Here are 10 tips to get you started:

1. Rely on Airbnb and Vrbo for properties in our region. There are many online platforms for finding and booking vacation rentals, though not all have as much inventory in the Great Plains. I have had better luck renting through Airbnb and Vrbo versus through smaller property management companies that aren’t as prepared to deal with issues that pop up.

2. Compare sites. I’ve found the same property on both Airbnb and Vrbo at different prices and with different cancellation policies.

3. Book as far in advance as you are able to plan. As early as December, I was finding limited availability in some destinations for March, likely because of spring break and warmer weather.

4. Check cancellation policies carefully. Each property sets its own and some have steep penalties that go into effect as soon as you book. Last fall, I was able to get an owner to relax her cancellation policy, but I negotiated in writing before booking.

5. Ask about cleaning practices. Like hotels, the major sites are promoting enhanced cleaning protocols in light of the coronavirus but it comes down to what each owner has implemented. Ask what they are doing and you’ll usually be able to tell by their response how seriously they are taking COVID-19. One property we booked went as far as leaving the home vacant for three days between guests.

6. Read reviews. I like to rent from the major sites because I trust the traveler reviews on Airbnb and VRBO versus a small property management company that might filter what reviews it allows on its website. Much like TripAdvisor, Airbnb and Vrbo offer unbiased reviews of the property and experience — from cleanliness to the closeness of neighboring homes. Plus, the reviews are often full of tips on what to see and do in the area.

7. Help narrow down your choices by searching for must-have features and amenities, whether it’s a lakefront location or a pool table. Read the fine print or ask the owner to see if outdoor amenities are private versus community pools, barbecue grills and outdoor seating, for example.

8. Don’t get distracted by a really cool feature and forget about the basics. Read the listing’s amenities and house rules carefully so you know what’s included and allowed. For example, not every property has an air conditioner or television. Besides letting you know if pets and children are allowed, house rules will also share whether you’ll be expected to do dishes or start a load of laundry before departing.

9. Decide what type of space you want. Vrbo only lists entire homes while Airbnb also includes private rooms inside homes and other shared spaces. Think about whether you are OK being connected to another property or want a standalone unit. Use filters on the websites to narrow your search to only the acceptable property types. I’ve also learned I prefer a property that is a vacation rental versus someone’s main residence that they vacate for renters. Some descriptions are transparent about this but other times I figure this out via photos, reviews and language used in the description.

10. Watch fees. Remember that on top of the per night cost, you’ll have service fees and nearly always a one-time cleaning charge. Cleaning fees are set by the owners; I’ve found most are reasonable but a few exorbitant charges caused me to not book some otherwise great-looking properties.