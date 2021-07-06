Do you know this kitten? It was rescued from a downspout at a downtown Wichita church

St. John’s Episcopal Church parishioners rescued this kitten, nicknamed “Spout,” from a downspout at the church. The owner has not been found. Deb Gruver

A downtown Wichita church is attempting to find the owner of a kitten that was rescued from a downspout.

Nicknamed “Spout,” the orange and white kitten recently fell off the roof at St. John’s Episcopal Church into a downspout and became trapped.

“Luckily Mother Christine Gilson happened to stop by that day to pick up some bottled water being donated for people who are unhoused and heard the kitten crying,” said Deb Gruver, who volunteers at St. John’s, in an email. “Parishioners saved the kitten by opening up the downspout — which isn’t like a typical home’s downspout.”

The cat is living temporarily in an office at St. John’s, at Third and Topeka.

Gilson, who is the vicar at St. John’s, thinks the kitten belongs to some people who stayed at a nearby hotel while passing through the city. They have not returned her call.

“The kitten is adorable and estimated to be about eight months old,” Gruver said, adding that Gilson had him neutered and vaccinated.