Humane Society to waive adoption fees for one day to find animals homes

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to add a furry friend to your family, you have a chance to do it for free. The Kansas Humane Society plans to waive adoption fees in an upcoming event.

On Saturday, Aug. 17 the Humane Society will partner with KSN TV news as part of a national event called Clear the Shelters. This year will be the third time the Kansas Humane Society has participated, but it’s been very popular so far said director of marketing and communications Ericka Goering.

She said in past events, they’ve had as many as 170 animals adopted out in one day.

“During the summer, we see a very large amount of animals coming in each day,” Goering said. “It helps us clear out some space for animals to continue to come into our care.”

On the day of the event, the doors of the shelter, 3313 N. Hillside, will open an hour early at 10 a.m. and Goering said the shelter will close at 6 p.m. or whenever all the animals are adopted out.

“Whichever happens first,” Goering said.

There are a few things to keep in mind, Goering said, if you plan to adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters.

For one, people will want to show up early and try to stay patient as wait times are expected to be longer than usual.

“There are going to be a lot of people showing up to adopt an animal,” Goering said.

People looking to adopt any animal from the shelter must be at least 18 years old and have a valid ID to be presented at the time of adoption.

“Make sure that you’re prepared to bring an animal home with you,” Goering said.

But that preparation goes beyond just having the necessary supplies for your animal. Goering said it’s also important to check with your landlords and roommates before showing up to adopt a pet. You’ll also need to have a little bit of time to help your new pet adjust.

“Get ready to spend some time with the animal and help them get comfortable in their new home,” Goering said.

Unfortunately due to expected high traffic at the shelter that day, Goering said they won’t be able to do any pet introductions so everyone is required to leave their current pets at home. The shelter also will not be able to hold animals for adoption.

As of Friday, the Kansas Humane Society had 37 dogs and 61 cats available for adoption. Additionally, they had five small animals - two rats and three guinea pigs - up for adoption.

“Our goal is to help as many animals find wonderful homes as we can,” Goering said.

For more information about available pets, visit www.kshumane.org or call 316-524-9196.